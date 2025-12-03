PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya organises annual function & prize distribution ceremony

The annual function and prize distribution ceremony of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Brig Sunil Kumar Saul and the guest of honour, Lt Col Nishant Anand. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the dignitaries and presented the school's annual report. A colourful cultural programme followed, in which students captivated the audience with impressive presentations including the Welcome Song, Saraswati Vandana, Play Pen, Western Dance, Orchestra, Yoga Display, Kathak, Patriotic Dance, Theme-based Choreography, Giddha and Bhangra. The chief guest felicitated meritorious students and teachers for their outstanding performance during the academic session 2025. The ceremony was attended by Principals of neighbouring Kendriya Vidyalayas, former Principals, teachers and parents. Vice-Principal Ugra Mohan Yadav proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the programme's success.

