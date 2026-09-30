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Home / The School Tribune / PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya organises teachers' poetry recitation event

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya organises teachers' poetry recitation event

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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As part of the ongoing Hindi Month celebrations, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 31-D, Chandigarh, organised a teachers' poetry recitation event offering educators a creative stage to celebrate Hindi language and showcase their literary talents. Faculty members from primary and senior secondary wings of the school participated in the programme, presenting a mix of original, self-composed verses and classic selections. The recitations spanned a wide range of themes, from reflections on daily life and social awareness to human emotions, satire, humor, and patriotism, drawing enthusiastic appreciation from the audience. The event was presided over by Principal Subhash Chand, who lauded the faculty’s active participation and artistic expression. “Poetry and literature teach human beings the art of living,” said the Principal during his address. The event concluded with an open appreciation session, marking a successful celebration of Hindi literary traditions and fostering camaraderie among the teaching staff.

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