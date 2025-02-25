DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Saloh

Updated At : 05:51 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
The school conducted a quiz competition under the PM Shri Scheme on its premises. It was conducted class-wise. All students participated. The first position winners are Hiral Sain (Class XI, Science), Avishi (Class IX), Naina (Class VIII), Aniket (Class VII), Diksha (Class VI), Vivaan and Tanvi (Class V), Vihan and Laksh (Class IV), Suraj and Mannat (Class III), Gagandeep and Saksham (Class II), and Paras and Harshita (Class I). All students who grabbed first three positions were given prizes and blessed by the principal.

