PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29 , Chandigarh

The annual sports day was organised on the school premises. Dr Ruby Chauhan, president, Optal Mahila Kalyan Samiti, Ordnance Factory, was the chief guest. The programme started with the lighting of torch and releasing of balloons. The torch ceremony was performed by school sports achievers Shagun, Kritika and Mannat. Principal Karnail Singh Pathania encouraged the participants. Participants from different houses participated in the 100m, 200m and 400m races. An inter-house kho-kho match was organised. A grand parade was performed by NCC cadets, Scouts, NSS volunteers and members of the houses of the school. Dr Ruby Chauhan presented awards to the school sports achievers, Ishwin Kaur - School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Shagun - Kendriya Vidyalaya national bronze medal, Deep Dahiya - Divisional-Level Competition gold medal, Krutika - state gold medal (Chandigarh), Mannat - for participation in state-level competition (Chandigarh). A token of love was presented to the chief guest by the vice-principal. Principal Karnail Singh Pathania congratulated the students.