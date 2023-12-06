PM Shri KV, AFS, High Grounds

Teachers of the school attended a session on ‘Emotional wellbeing’. Dr Neeraj Kumar, a trained counsellor (psychologist), conducted a therapeutic session on emotional well-being where teachers were guided how they can deal with their emotional issues using EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique). During his discourse, he enlightened the teachers about key factors of understanding emotional wellbeing, identifying stress trigger, building resilience, self-care practices and creating supportive environment. Teachers appreciated the practical strategies provided to manage stress and enhance resilience.
