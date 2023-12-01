PM Shri KV, AFS, High Grounds, Chandigarh

A session on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ was held at the school for students of Class VI to XII by Jasleen Kour, Teaching Assistant, Department of Psychology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, assisted by Vishav Bakshi, Faculty in Panjab University, Institute of Social Science Education and Research. The session by. Jasleen Kour included awareness about creating safe spaces to foster emotional wellbeing of students. The session by Vishav Bakshi was activity based, where students were trained to work on their mental emotions and utilise them in a productive way. The entire session focused on addressing various mental issues being faced by students wherein the students openly discussed their problems with the knowledgeable speakers and got befitting solutions.

#Panjab University Chandigarh