PM Shri KV, AFS, High Grounds, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual day. The school premises was decorated with flowers, celebrating the Diamond Jubilee, on the 60th Foundation Day of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Group Captain SS Kumar, Station Commander, AFS, High Grounds, was the chief guest. The programme started with the lighting of lamp by the chief guest. The function began with an energetic welcome song which was performed by students from the music club. There were marvellous dance performances of primary students. There was a drama performed by students from the secondary wing, highlighting the themes of the New Education Policy. Many other dance forms, representing different shades of the Indian culture, were presented by students. There was the signature performance from the students of senior secondary classes. It was followed by words of wisdom and blessings by the chief guest. The Station Commander and Principal handed out certificates and prizes to the best-performing students from all classes. Students of the school performed gidda and bhangra. The choir group mesmerised the audience and the dignitaries with beautiful melodic songs. After three hours of grand performances by students, the programme ended with proposing the vote of thanks and extending warm regards to everyone present at the annual day function.