PM Shri KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

National Mathematics Week was organised at the school. Mathematics Week is celebrated every year in December. This year, various activities, like mathematics quiz, mathematics puzzle, Sudoku, model making, etc, were organised. Students participated enthusiastically in the activities. A programme was organised to celebrate the birthday of Srinivasa Ramanujan as National Mathematics Day on December 22, in which Principal Pushpa Sharma offered flowers on the portrait of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Priyanka Sharma, TGT, maths, hosted the programme. Students gave various presentations and explained the importance of mathematics. Balkrishna, PGT, mathematics, presented the vote of thanks.
