PM Shri KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

The school has organised various activities through online medium during summer vacation under the theme “Eco Club for Mission LiFE”. The programme was conducted by Priyanka Sharma, TGT (Mathematics), and Ashima Sharma, primary teacher. The camp began with the celebration of World Environment Day on June 5 in which the students took oath to protect the environment and took a step towards fulfilling their resolution by planting trees. Students participated enthusiastically in various activities as per the theme given every day related to environmental protection in the form of poster-making competition, essay-writing competition, painting competition, slogan-writing competition, poetry-writing competition, etc. Principal Pushpa Sharma appreciated the participation and excellent presentations of students.
