PM Shri KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

The school celebrated International Yoga Day. First of all, Principal Pushpa Sharma accorded a green welcome to chief guest Rakhi Sharma, disciple of Yoga Guru Ranjit Dev. After this, welcome song was presented by little students and the principal formally welcomed the guests. Rakhi Sharma demonstrated various yoga asanas, like tadasana, vrikshasana, bhujangasana, shirshasana, anulom-vilom, kapalbhati, etc, which were repeated by all students and teachers.

#Dharamsala