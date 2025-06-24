PM Shri KV, Dharamsala Cantt, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day enthusiastically. This year the theme of IDY is “Yoga for One Earth and One Health”. Principal Rita Kumari accorded a green welcome to the Principal In-charge Sudarshan Singh. Then all teachers and students were formally welcomed. Pradeep Kumar demonstrated various yoga asanas, like tadasana, vrikshasana, bhujangasana, shirshasana, anulom-vilom, kapalbhati, etc, which were followed by all the students and teachers. Sudarshan Singh emphasised the importance of yoga in life. In the end, Vijaya Singh Parihar presented the vote of thanks. All students and staff enthusiastically enjoyed the programme.

Advertisement