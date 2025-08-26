DT
PM SHRI KV hosts 36th Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition

PM SHRI KV hosts 36th Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS High Grounds, Chandigarh, successfully hosted the 36th Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition at Alankar Auditorium. The event brought together 427 students and 41 escorts from eight Kendriya Vidyalayas across the Chandigarh region. The inaugural ceremony featured a Green Welcome and lamp lighting by Pawan Kumar Duggal, chief guest and former MLA, Anupgarh, Rajasthan. Other dignitaries included Group Captain Tanveer Singh, Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO Chandigarh and Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO Chandigarh. Over two days, students participated in mock parliamentary sessions, including Question Hour, Zero Hour and legislative discussions, showcasing critical thinking and public speaking skills. PM SHRI KV Kapurthala secured first position, PM SHRI KV 3BRD Chandigarh came second and PM SHRI KV No. 4 Pathankot placed third. Special appreciation was awarded to Piyush Kanojia of PM SHRI KV Kapurthala and Anushka of PM SHRI KV 3BRD Chandigarh for their outstanding individual performances. Additionally, six best speakers were selected from each team. The results were declared by Pawan Kumar Duggal, Guest of Honour and former MLA, Anupgarh, Rajasthan, who praised the students' efforts and highlighted the importance of youth in governance. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Principal Gurpreet Singh. The entire event was accomplished under the guidance of Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Regional Office Chandigarh.

