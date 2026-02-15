PM SHRI KV, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrate Safer Internet Day

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Safer Internet Day by hosting a workshop titled "Smart Tech, Safe Choices - Exploring the Safe and Responsible Use of AI." The session focused on the safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), aiming to equip students with essential digital skills. The event was organised under the leadership of Principal Ravinder Kumar, who emphasised the importance of maintaining safety and ethics in the digital age. The guest speaker for the workshop was Kanwarpreet Singh, a project engineer at the CT Institute of Technology and Research and an esteemed alumnus of the school from the class of 2016. Singh delivered an engaging presentation on the practical applications of AI. He provided valuable insights into protecting personal data, identifying AI-generated misinformation and the significance of ethical prompting. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Vice-Principal Ugra Mohan Yadav.

