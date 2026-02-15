DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / PM SHRI KV, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrate Safer Internet Day

PM SHRI KV, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrate Safer Internet Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:29 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Safer Internet Day by hosting a workshop titled "Smart Tech, Safe Choices - Exploring the Safe and Responsible Use of AI." The session focused on the safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), aiming to equip students with essential digital skills. The event was organised under the leadership of Principal Ravinder Kumar, who emphasised the importance of maintaining safety and ethics in the digital age. The guest speaker for the workshop was Kanwarpreet Singh, a project engineer at the CT Institute of Technology and Research and an esteemed alumnus of the school from the class of 2016. Singh delivered an engaging presentation on the practical applications of AI. He provided valuable insights into protecting personal data, identifying AI-generated misinformation and the significance of ethical prompting. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Vice-Principal Ugra Mohan Yadav.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts