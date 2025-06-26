DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / PM Shri KV Jutogh Cantt, Shimla, celebrates International Yoga Day

PM Shri KV Jutogh Cantt, Shimla, celebrates International Yoga Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
The school celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". The event aimed to promote a holistic approach to health and well-being. It began with an introduction on the significance and benefits of yoga, followed by warm-up exercises and a yoga session involving both sitting and standing asanas. The importance of each asana was explained during the session. Principal Mohit Gupta addressed the gathering, emphasising the role of yoga in maintaining good health and improving concentration. The celebration successfully fostered a culture of wellness and mindfulness in the school community.

