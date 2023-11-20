PM Shri KV No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The school hosted a hands-on training session on 2D and 3D Visual Art, featuring artist Mohinder Thakral. Thakral mesmerised the audience with his extraordinary skills and creativity. Thakral, a recipient of the President Award in 2007, Prime Minister Award in 1991, and Rice Gold Medallist Award in 1992, shared his extensive knowledge and expertise with the students. Principal Ravinder Kumar expressed deep appreciation for Thakral’s transformative impact on the students’ artistic pursuits. The event was seamlessly organised by dedicated art teachers Bhuvneshwar Singh and Prince. Vice-Principal Kuldeep Singh extended heartfelt thanks, acknowledging Thakral’s invaluable contribution to the students’ artistic development.