PM SHRI KV, OCF, Chandigarh

The school organised an educational field trip to Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, for more than 100 students to experience, travel and explore rural life of Punjab. Students of IX and X classes visited the Museum of showing rural life in Punjab and came to know the culture, traditions and heritage of Punjab. The last destination was Dr Uppal Museum situated in the university. Principal KS Pathania wished the students a happy journey. Teachers Rajani Gandha ,Kirti ,Sanjay and Rajesh accompanied the students The main purpose of this tour was to broaden the students' horizons.

