PM Shri KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Health Day, a special morning assembly was conducted. Nurse Sakshi guided the children how to keep themselves healthy. Children expressed their views on ‘Good health’. Total 32 JD/JW NCC cadets of the school, who had made posters conveying diverse messages for celebrating World Health Day, conducted a rally in the nearby sector to make people aware of healthy living.
