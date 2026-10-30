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Home / The School Tribune / PM SHRI KV, Sector 31, Chandigarh

PM SHRI KV, Sector 31, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The 37th Zonal Level (North Zone) National Youth Parliament of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, was inaugurated at the auditorium of Air Force Station 3 BRD. As many as 275 students from the Jammu, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh and Gurugram regions of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are participating in the event. Ram Kumar Kashyap, Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and former Rajya Sabha member, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included DP Patel, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters; Sharad Dwivedi, Under Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee. The event was also attended by Anurag Bhatnagar, Deputy Commissioner of the Chandigarh Region, Assistant Commissioners, school principals, teachers and other officials. The National Youth Parliament aims to familiarise students with parliamentary democracy and democratic values while developing leadership, critical thinking and articulation skills.

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