PM Shri KV, Suranussi

The school celebrated its annual prize distribution function for the academic year 2023-2024. The school premises was adorned with fervour and festivity as distinguished guests, faculty and students gathered to commemorate the achievements and successes of the academic year. Principal Dr Palishah extended a warm welcome to chief guest Colonel Vineet Tiwari, Commandant of 223 ABOD and chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC ). He then presented the annual report highlighting the academic and co-curricular achievements of the institution. Col Vineet Tiwari gave blessings to the students, urging them to strive for excellence in all their endeavours. Vice-Principal Verendre Singh extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to all those who contributed to the event’s success.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.