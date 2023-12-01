PM Shri School JNV, Phekubala, gets ‘GRIHA’ award

School received the ‘GRIHA 5 Stars Rating Award 2023’ under GRIHA for Existing Schools during the 15th GRIHA Summit 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. Principal Raj Singh along with coordinators Sanjay Kumar and Amit Kumar attended the event in New Delhi to receive the award. For this achievement, the vidyalaya was evaluated for this rating based on various sustainability parameters, like solar power generation, waste management, rainwater harvesting, plantation, water resources, ventilation, light and noise level, etc. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has developed GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), which was adopted as the national rating system for green buildings by the Union Government in 2007. Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una-cum-Chairman, Vidyalaya Management Committee, and Devinder Chandel, Deputy Director, DDEE, Una, appreciated the whole team of the vidyalaya for this distinguished achievement.