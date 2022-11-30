PML S D Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament under-19 (Boys & Girls) 2022-23 was organised at the school. Monica Sharma, Principal, was the chief guest on the occasion. The tournament commenced with welcome of the Chief guest followed by an oath-taking ceremony by the participants. More than 40 teams and as many as 400 participants from Punjab and Chandigarh are going to prove their mettle as the young and energetic players of basketball. Monica Sharma, in her address, motivated the players and asked them to play the game with true sportsmanship and cherish the trophy of happiness by participating whole heartedly in the three-day mega event.