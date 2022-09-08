PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh

Students decorated their respective classrooms and accorded a grand welcome to their teachers. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education to celebrate Shikshak Parv, some senior students were designated to perform duties as teachers for the rest of the classes on Teacher's Day. The student teachers who received the best feedback from the children in the classroom were given certificates of recognition. Students organised cake-cutting ceremonies with their respective teachers and clicked photographs with them. To add more colours to the celebration a cultural programme was organised by students. Keeping in view the health & well being of the mentors a talk was delivered by Dr. Manjeet Singh Trehan, Director Medicine from FORTIS Med Center, Sector 11, Chd.The Chairman-cum-Manager of the school K. K. Sharma (PCS Retd.) acknowledged the teachers by presenting gifts as token of appreciation.