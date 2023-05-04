PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh organized a special programme to honour the class IV employees for their tireless/endless efforts. 1st May is celebrated as Labor Day to appreciate the efforts of these people who work day and night for the smooth functioning of the nation. A small cultural programme was also presented to mark this day. The NSS volunteers of the school organized varied events to express their gratitude towards them such as musical chair, lecture for the class IV employees. The primary wing of the school bought small gifts as a token of love and respect for them. The principal - Ms. Monica Sharma thanked them for their valuable services and appreciated their constant support. Gifts and refreshments were also distributed to make them feel special and wanted.