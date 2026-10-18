PML SD boxers shine at CBSE national championship

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated the outstanding performance of its talented boxers at the CBSE National Boxing Championship 2026, held in Gurugram. The young champions showcased exceptional talent, determination and sportsmanship, bringing laurels to the school. Aditya and Harsh won gold medals, while Aryan secured a bronze medal. The remarkable achievement reflected the students' dedication and hard work, along with the continuous guidance and support of their coaches and teachers. The school management and Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the medal winners on their spectacular performance and wished them continued success in their future sporting endeavours.

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