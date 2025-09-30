DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / PML SD kids take part in 'Dandiya Dhoom'

PML SD kids take part in 'Dandiya Dhoom'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pre-primary students of the PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh's petals wing took part in the 'Dandiya Dhoom' event with much enthusiasm. 'Dandiya' dance is an indispensable aspect of the Navratri celebration - an auspicious occasion for Hindus when they worship nine forms of Goddess Durga. Meanwhile, to observe Swachhta Pakhwada, the school conducted various awareness activities for students of classes VI to X. Students prepared slogans, essays, paintings and poems on the theme of cleanliness. The activity provided a platform for students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts through posters, slogans, essays, and poems. The event reflected the students' commitment to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'. The principal appreciated the hard work of the participants and said, "Swachhta Pakhwada is a reminder that each of us has a role in building a cleaner, healthier and more responsible society."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts