PML SD kids take part in 'Dandiya Dhoom'

Pre-primary students of the PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh's petals wing took part in the 'Dandiya Dhoom' event with much enthusiasm. 'Dandiya' dance is an indispensable aspect of the Navratri celebration - an auspicious occasion for Hindus when they worship nine forms of Goddess Durga. Meanwhile, to observe Swachhta Pakhwada, the school conducted various awareness activities for students of classes VI to X. Students prepared slogans, essays, paintings and poems on the theme of cleanliness. The activity provided a platform for students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts through posters, slogans, essays, and poems. The event reflected the students' commitment to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'. The principal appreciated the hard work of the participants and said, "Swachhta Pakhwada is a reminder that each of us has a role in building a cleaner, healthier and more responsible society."

