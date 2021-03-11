PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

A debate competition was held for Class XII students of all streams. The topics were: 'Should Ukraine surrender to Russia', 'Should vaccination be must', 'Does special media improve or impede communication' and 'People who work hard, not smart succeed in life'. A total of 18 students participated in the event. Vikhyat bagged the first position, Disket Angmo stood second while Gulnaar shared the third position with Vasuki.
