PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a best-out-of-waste activity for six schools under the hub. A total of 52 students and six teachers participated in the event. The students were divided into three categories according to classes —Classes III to V, VI to VIII and IX to X. A special workshop was held for the teachers. Adhering to the theme, the students were judged on the basis of their creativity/ability and the use of eco-friendly resources. In the category I, the first prize was bagged by Kundan International School, Sector 46, the second prize went to GMHS, Sector 46, while GMSSS, Sector 46, stood third. In the category II, GMHS, Sector 46, stood first, Kundan International School, Sector 46, stood second, while GMHS, Sector 46, bagged the third prize. In the category III, the first prize was bagged by GMSSS, Sector 46, Kundan International School, Sector 46, stood second, while Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, bagged the third position.