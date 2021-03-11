PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

In PML SD Public School, a month-long Yoga Mahotsava was celebrated. The students of all classes participated enthusiastically. Along with the various asanas, they were also informed about the benefits of yoga. The students learnt and practised yoga under the able guidance of Simpi. There were various competitions which were also organised during the month such as quiz, poster making, slogan-writing etc, following all protocols. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to regularly practice yoga, stay fit and spread the yogic culture throughout the world.
