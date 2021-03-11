PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

World Environment Day is celebrated annually to create awareness on the protection of Mother Earth and the flora and fauna. It also boosts the global movement to restore damaged ecosystems. On the eve of World Environment Day, the NNS Unit of PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh, organised a tree plantation drive. The students of the school and the NNS cadets brought saplings and planted them. The students took an oath to safeguard the environment and to always work towards its betterment. It was organised under the guidance of VS Pathania. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the efforts of the NSS team and encouraged them to go green and to lead a better life.
