PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated with gaiety. A pooja was held on the school premises. Bhajans devoted to Lord Krishna were sung and fruits were distributed among all. The tiny tots of 'Petals' (a unit of the school) came traditionally dressed for the day. The little ones presented a beautiful dance performance which added to the merriment of the occasion. Meanwhile, pupils of classes VI and VIII enacted the scene of Lord Krishna's birth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...