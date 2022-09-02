PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Dr Bobby Gulati, Addl. Project Director, State Aids Control Society, Chandigarh, presented an information talk related to blood disorders - Hemophilia and Thalassemia to Class X students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh. The students were made aware of the symptoms, issues related to the above mentioned disorders and the various treatments available for it. The students were also told about the government aid available for the treatment of such patients. Since the treatment is very complex and expensive, Dr Gulati also talked about the extensive government support available for such patients.