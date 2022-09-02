PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Dr Bobby Gulati, Addl. Project Director, State Aids Control Society, Chandigarh, presented an information talk related to blood disorders - Hemophilia and Thalassemia to Class X students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh. The students were made aware of the symptoms, issues related to the above mentioned disorders and the various treatments available for it. The students were also told about the government aid available for the treatment of such patients. Since the treatment is very complex and expensive, Dr Gulati also talked about the extensive government support available for such patients.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Sexual abuse case: Arrested Karnataka Murugha math remanded in police custody till September 5
The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lin...