PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Swachhata Pakhwada by organising various activities such as ‘Swachhata awareness day’ to highlight the importance of cleanliness and sanitation to students. ‘Green school drive days’ were also organised to motivate students to make imaginative slogans and placards, Hindi poetry activity on cleanliness and lectures was also organised.

In another event lecture on ‘sexual harassment’ was delivered by NSS programme officers of the school for the girl and boy students separately. The students were made aware of the consequences of misuse of social media and cyber bullying, good and bad touch, etc.