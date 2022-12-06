PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The CBSE Cluster XVII basketball tournament U-19 (boys and girls) culminated at the school. The closing ceremomy and prize distribution function for the same was conducted. K K Sharma, PCS Retd. Chairman-cum-Manager of the host institution presided over the function as the chief guest and felicitated the winners with trophies and certificates. In the boys' category, the final match was played between PML S D Public School and Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra. The score was 102-71 in favour of PML S D Public School. In the girls' category, the final match was played between New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh, and Guru Nanak Public School, Sec- 36, Chd. The score was 63-53 in favour of New Public School. As many as 40 teams and over 400 players from Chandigarh and Punjab took part in the event.
