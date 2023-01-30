PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

School student Harleen Purewal won the gold medal in a shot put and discus throw (under-19) competition. She was declared the "Best Athlete" in the inter-school athletic championship. Another student, Dhairya Pratap Singh, got silver in shot put and the bronze medal in discus throw in this meet.
