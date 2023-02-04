PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Republic Day. The celebration began with the unfurling of the Tricolour by the principal and followed by the singing of the national anthem. Students presented a cultural programme with an array of performances like group song, poem recitation, dance, etc. The whole air was filled with patriotic fervour. The students dispersed after the distribution of sweets. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated everyone on the special occasion. She motivated the students to lead a life of discipline and dedicate themselves to the service of the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...