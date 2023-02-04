PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Republic Day. The celebration began with the unfurling of the Tricolour by the principal and followed by the singing of the national anthem. Students presented a cultural programme with an array of performances like group song, poem recitation, dance, etc. The whole air was filled with patriotic fervour. The students dispersed after the distribution of sweets. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated everyone on the special occasion. She motivated the students to lead a life of discipline and dedicate themselves to the service of the country.