PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Earth Day, poster making and collage making competition was organised for classes VI to X. All students showed keen participation and the deserving winners were adjudged. The students displayed their artistic skills and creativity on the following topics - 'Go green save water', 'Stop pollution', etc. The purpose of this activity was to instil the values of empathy towards environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...
Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office
Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat
Naveen-ul-Haq to cough up 50 per cent fee