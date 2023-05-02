 PML SD Public School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh


On the occasion of World Earth Day, poster making and collage making competition was organised for classes VI to X. All students showed keen participation and the deserving winners were adjudged. The students displayed their artistic skills and creativity on the following topics - 'Go green save water', 'Stop pollution', etc. The purpose of this activity was to instil the values of empathy towards environment.

