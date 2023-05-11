PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS volunteers of the school attended a state-level workshop (Training of Trainers) on environment and wildlife at St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh. The workshop was organised by the Department of Environment and Wildlife, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Swarnim organisation.
