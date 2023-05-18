PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Students of classes VI to VII visited BYJU's Sector 34A, Chandigarh, to attend an interactive session. Topics covered for Class VI were separation of substances, rational numbers and story of magnets, while Class VII students enjoyed a session on nutrition in animals, know your boy, light and commercial maths.
