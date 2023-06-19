PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

A 15-day summer camp concluded at the school under the guidance of Principal Monica Sharma. The camp was organised by India Bright Mindz for the children of Primary and Senior Wing of the school. The team of resource persons, including Reema, Gautam Rishi, Akhil Sharma, Shweta Singh and Savita Sharma, organised activities, including dance, art & crafts, drama, fun games, smokeless food, creative writing and magical maths. The children enjoyed all activities during the camp. On the concluding day, a fun party was also organised in which the the children showcased their newly learnt skills. While addressing the children Rohina Khullar and Ranjana Sharma said the main motive of organising such a camp was to enhance the creative skills and sense of team spirit among the children along with their physical and mental development as vacation time was the best time for tapping such capabilities.