PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, organises cyber-safety awareness seminar

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, organised a cyber-safety awareness seminar for students of Class XI in collaboration with the NSS Unit, Chandigarh, and the volunteer organisation Bachpan - Save the Innocence. The session was conducted by Gunjan and Lakshita, who sensitised around 70 students to the growing menace of cybercrime through real-life examples and interactive discussions. They highlighted common online threats and shared practical tips to help students stay safe in the digital world. The resource persons encouraged students to keep important helpline numbers readily available, including the emergency services, women's helpline, fire services and the Child Helpline, enabling them to respond promptly in times of need.

Advertisement