Home / The School Tribune / PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, Principal honoured

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, Principal honoured

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Principal Monica Sharma was honoured by the Sapt Sindhu Forum and Nivedita Trust for her remarkable contribution to social service and for preserving traditional values in evolving multicultural society. The award was presented by the esteemed film actor and Member of Parliament Raj Babbar, along with Padma Shri Dr Jaspinder Narula. The event also featured a special screening of the acclaimed film "Marhi Da Deeva", based on the classical novel by Gurdial Singh. The occasion was graced by distinguished personalities, including Pradeep Joshi, a renowned social thinker; Jyotsana, a noted documentary filmmaker and Honourable Justice Sabina Singh. The event was organised under the able guidance of Varinder Garg, OSD to the Union Health Minister.

