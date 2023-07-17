PML SD Public School, Chd

Students planted medicinal plants on World Environment Day, on the school premises. The activity was conducted by NSS volunteers in collaboration with Yuva Tourism club. The students of classes VII to XII participated in it. The aim of this activity was to spread knowledge about the medicinal plants and how they grew best in specific environment. The students were also informed about the medicinal plants and their values in Ayurveda and Indian Culture. The activity was educative. Principal Monica Sharma, motivated the students to grow a small medicinal garden at home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...