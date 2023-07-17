PML SD Public School, Chd

Students planted medicinal plants on World Environment Day, on the school premises. The activity was conducted by NSS volunteers in collaboration with Yuva Tourism club. The students of classes VII to XII participated in it. The aim of this activity was to spread knowledge about the medicinal plants and how they grew best in specific environment. The students were also informed about the medicinal plants and their values in Ayurveda and Indian Culture. The activity was educative. Principal Monica Sharma, motivated the students to grow a small medicinal garden at home.

#Environment