PML SD Public School organises adventure day excursion

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, organised an exciting adventure day excursion for the students of classes VI to IX at Barota Farm – Punjab’s largest adventure arena. The students enthusiastically participated in a wide range of thrilling adventurous activities, including zip-line, valley crossing, artificial wall climbing, tree jumaring, roller, wild woozy, tyre bridge, body zorb, plank bridge, Burma bridge, trampoline, hop scotch, catwalk, spider web, tunnel crossing, Mowgli walk, and tug-of-war. Each activity was conducted under the supervision of trained instructors, ensuring a safe and exhilarating experience for all. Adding to the excitement, students also enjoyed various fun learning activities and games such as bouncy, archery, spot shooting, hamster wheel, hippity hop race, hoopla contest, and many more interactive challenges that encouraged teamwork, coordination, and skill-building. A major highlight of the day was the tractor joy ride, which filled the students with immense joy as they explored the vibrant farm ambience in a unique and memorable way.

