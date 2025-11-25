DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / PML SD Public School organises adventure day excursion

PML SD Public School organises adventure day excursion

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, organised an exciting adventure day excursion for the students of classes VI to IX at Barota Farm – Punjab’s largest adventure arena. The students enthusiastically participated in a wide range of thrilling adventurous activities, including zip-line, valley crossing, artificial wall climbing, tree jumaring, roller, wild woozy, tyre bridge, body zorb, plank bridge, Burma bridge, trampoline, hop scotch, catwalk, spider web, tunnel crossing, Mowgli walk, and tug-of-war. Each activity was conducted under the supervision of trained instructors, ensuring a safe and exhilarating experience for all. Adding to the excitement, students also enjoyed various fun learning activities and games such as bouncy, archery, spot shooting, hamster wheel, hippity hop race, hoopla contest, and many more interactive challenges that encouraged teamwork, coordination, and skill-building. A major highlight of the day was the tractor joy ride, which filled the students with immense joy as they explored the vibrant farm ambience in a unique and memorable way.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts