PML SD Public School organises career guidance seminar

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organised an informative career guidance seminar for the students of Classes XI and XII on August 4, 2026. The session, titled "New Age Careers — Career After XII", was conducted by Ankur Grover, Faculty Member from Hitbullseye, with participation from the Sectors 34 and 8, Chandigarh study centres. Grover enlightened students about emerging career opportunities, changing industry trends, and the importance of making informed career choices after Class XII. He discussed various competitive examinations, higher education options, and the skills required to succeed in today’s dynamic professional world. The speaker also introduced students to Hitbullseye's diversified educational initiatives, including integrated SaaS-based B2B digital transformation solutions for schools and colleges, online and offline test preparation programmes, and its network of seven K-12 schools under the Mindtree brand across Haryana and Punjab. The school appreciated the valuable guidance provided by Grover.
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