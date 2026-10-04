PML SD Public School organises special assembly

A special assembly on the theme ‘Healthy Food vs Junk Food’ was organised at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, to promote awareness about healthy eating habits among students. Class II students presented an engaging and informative skit highlighting the importance of nutritious food and the harmful effects of excessive junk food consumption. The lively performance captured everyone’s attention, with the highlight being an exciting tug-of-war between healthy food and junk food. Healthy good emerged victorious, symbolising the importance of choosing balanced and nutritious meals. The assembly provided an enjoyable learning experience while encouraging students to make healthier food choices and adopt habits that contribute to a happy and healthy life.
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