PML SD Public School, Sec 19 C, Chandigarh

Students of nursery participated in a ‘Show and tell’ activity. The theme of the activity was ‘My favourite toy, fruit and vegetable’ where kids showed their toy, fruit or vegetable prop and narrated a few lines. They talked about their liking for the toy, its colour and taste and nutritive value of their favourite fruit or vegetable. The activity helped the tiny tots to build self-confidence and speaking skill. Principal Manju Bhardwaj appreciated the kids for their awesome performances.
