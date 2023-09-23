PML SD Public School, Sec 19-C, Chandigarh

On Hindi Diwas, tiny tots of the school participated in Hindi poetry recitation and story narration activity. A speech on Hindi Diwas was delivered in the school assembly. Principal Manju Bhardwaj said the students should respect the official language.
