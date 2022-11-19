PML SD Public School, Sec 19, Chd

On the occasion of Children's Day, the school organised a spectacular sports event on the premises. The races for the Kindergarten Wing included ball holding, equipment collecting, obstacle and balloon bursting. For Class I kids, there was zig-zag hopping race, one-legged race and zig-zag race of children of classes II and III. Ball balancing with rackets, sack race and fruity drinking races were held for the students of classes IV to VI. The other races were 200-metre hurdle race and 200-metre race with recreational tag of classes VII and VIII. Pyramid game for special kids was also organised. Bhangra, Haryanvi and western dance performances were enjoyed by all. Principal Manju Bhardwaj thanked chief guest Vikrant Sharma, president of the school, and appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him