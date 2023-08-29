PML SD Public School, Sec 32 C, Chandigarh

Teej was celebrated at the school. Various activities, including rangoli making, mehndi, no fire cooking and poster making, were organised on campus. Prizes were given to the students who performed exceptionally. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue making efforts. The festivities culminated with a sumptuous lunch served to the staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case