PML SD Public School, Sec 32 C, Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised by GGDSD College and PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh, in the college auditorium. The camp is organised every year in the memory of Pandit Mohan Lal, founder of the institution. NSS volunteers participated in the camp and guided/helped the blood donors. Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Administrator, PGI, Sector 12, Chandigarh, inaugurated the camp.